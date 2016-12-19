Befikre joins Rs50crore club as it does well in India

Mumbai,Dec19:Befikre depicts France as a beautiful postcard. The cinematography is superb and the lighting adds to the magic. Not a single lamppost, bridge or cobblestone is missing. We do not escape one monument, one small street, one café. It is well known that Paris is romantic, French is the language of love and we keep kissing endlessly in every corner. It’s a wrap.

I was, of course, surprised by a few details: the Lido music hall girls have a bit more clothes in the movie than in reality, we are not very fond of peanut butter sandwiches, and I am not sure anybody would dare slap a policeman (though some would probably like to thank Ranveer for that).

The movie is definitely a love letter to the city and good publicity to seduce tourists. The postcard glitters like the Eiffel Tower. Of course, we do not expect Chopra to make a Ken Loach movie. But unfortunately we are not kissing 24 hours a day, and not everyone dances under the bridges; sadly, some also sleep there.

Bollywood meets the French way of life

What interested me slightly more was the way Chopra confronts certain aspects of the French way of life. In France, the attitude towards love and sex is certainly more “befikre”. It is not unusual to make love on your first date. Too fast maybe, because you can’t trust your partner who could even steal your wallet (unlucky Dharam! This never happened to me).

We enjoy greater freedom with our attitudes towards sex and the body. We are not easily shocked by nudity. The roar in the audience in Mumbai when we got a glimpse of Ranveer’s muscular and waxed bottom reveals a lot about how different it is here.

Women, as depicted in the movie, can freely choose or reject a partner, make the first move, or, like Shyra, check out the bottom of a man walking in the street. No moral judgment will be passed on them.

Then we see Shyra on the eve of her wedding, wondering, with a comforting paratha, whether marrying Anil is the right decision. Her mother reminds her that she is French and must take advantage of her citizenship to make her own choices without any pressure from the family or society.

Does that mean that the French do not respect any commitment or have no feelings? No. True that when we live with someone, we don’t necessarily marry. Also true that we can marry a same sex person, and that if we marry it’s not always for life – though that could happen too. We probably jump into a relationship more easily knowing that there is a risk factor. It may not work, but we are ready to follow a track, not knowing where it leads.