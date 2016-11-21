‘Befikre’ : Ranveer Singh reveals that his underwear in the teaser was indeed padded

Mumbai, Nov21: Ranveer Singh just saved Befikre’s post production costs by wearing padded underwear! Giving a hilarious yet witty reply to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Koffee With Karan, the 31-year-old actor, in a teaser of the chat show’s upcoming episode says, “I am just saving them the post production costs. Otherwise they will have to do VFX on my red chillies.”

King Khan, on the first episode of KJo’s talk show commented on Singh’s ‘padded underwear’ scene in his upcoming flick starring Vaani Kapoor. While the Bajirao Mastani star stuck to his quirky self, his answer surely seems to scandalize Ranbir Kapoor and host KJo.

