Before the real polls, Congress busy running Twitter polls.

New Delhi, Jan 16: Not only memes and fun videos, Congress party seems to be going one step forward when it comes to keeping alive the twitter engagement. From culture to public issues, the official Twitter handle of Congress is running polls to make public engagement activitie.

Sample this on culture – The Gwalior Gharana is associated with which art form? or for that matter, this polls on Diesel prices. Diesel prices are at an all-time high. Should the Govt bring fuel under GST?

A day after the polls the Congress twitter handle also announce results.

Political parties in India are all active on online social media to specifically interface with their followers.

Apart from Congress, political parties like the BJP, AAP and CPM are also active on Twitter and Facebook. The parties use the media effectively to connect with their supporters and lift their online campaigns.

Congress party now runs poll frequently, making it sure that people are interacting with it often.

These are some of the polls which the Congress party has conducted recently.

The CBFC changed the movie title ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’. Do you think this was a step in the right direction for cinema in India? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) January 15, 2018

Diesel prices are at an all time high. Should the Govt bring fuel under GST? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) January 16, 2018