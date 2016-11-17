Behenji has a problem with Amma’s MPs

New Delhi, Nov 17: BSP leader Mayawati has accused the AIADMK of dividing the opposition, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s MPs on Thursday were busy raising the issue of setting up a Cauvery Management Board, while the rest of the opposition was focused on flaying the Centre over the demonetisation move.

But the fact is that in Tamil Nadu, standing crops in the Cauvery delta are sorely deprived of water from Karnataka. This is a hot political issue in Tamil Nadu, and the BSP leader does not know the sufferings of our agriculturists, wryly commented AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan