Behind FIR against TTV Dinakaran is IBs Chennai unit

New Delhi, April 17: Highly placed sources in the Delhi police have revealed that an FIR was filed against TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s nephew, following a tipoff from the Chennai unit of the Intelligence Bureau.

This followed the arrest of one Sukesh Chandrasekhar from a New Delhi 5-star hotel on Sunday and the recovery of Rs 1.30 crore and a BMW and Mercedes cars from him.

According to the Delhi police, Sukesh had struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to secure the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK.

The Chennai unit of IB is said to be in possession of a tape-recorded conversation in which the location and payment details were being discussed in order to secure the allocation of ‘Two Leaves’.

In interviews to television channels, Dinakaran has denied knowing Sukesh, or ever talking to him.

Meanwhile, sources claim that a former secretary to the Government of India is among those being questioned by the Delhi police in connection with the case registered against Dinakaran.