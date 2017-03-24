Beijing loo scans your face if you want toilet paper to wipe your bottom

Beijing,March24: Automatic toilet paper dispensers using face scanners are put on trial at a public toilet in Beijing with the aim of reducing paper usage. The toilet is located at the Temple of Heaven Park, a popular tourist site in Beijing.

The park has provided free paper in its public toilets for 10 years but has reported seriously excessive use. Six face scanning paper dispensers have been installed. To receive paper, you have to stand in the facial detection area and be scanned for a few seconds.

The machine dispenses paper of a certain length but to get more, users have to wait to use the scanner again. Personnel have been stationed to show people how to use the new system, however, it still takes about half a minute for each person to receive paper, way longer than using a normal dispenser.

The machines will be on trial for about two weeks before going into official service depending on how they perform.

