Being a true Muslim, cannot bow down before baseless fatwas: Nazneen Ansari demands ban on Darul Uloom Deoband

Varanasi/ Uttar Pradesh, October 23: Muslim Mahila Foundation demands a ban on Darul Uloom Deoband and to investigate into its funding. Last week, the seminary had fired the Muslim women for praising Hindu God Ram on the eve of Diwali celebrations.

Darul Uloom Deoband, on Saturday, had issued a fatwa against women of the Foundation, who had performed aarti on October 18. The seminary asserted that those women couldn’t be considered as Muslims. It said, “those women have done something wrong and they should repent.”

If anyone worships any god except Allah they don’t remain Muslim-Ulema,Darul Uloom on Muslim women who performed aarti on Diwali in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/IgaLNcenGo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2017

The founder president of the Muslim Mahila Foundation, Nazneen Ansari said, “Islam does not allow them (ulemas) to issue an order or impose their views on anyone in religious matters.” She added that they can give suggestions or advice in true light of Islam. The seminary doesn’t have any authority to oust anyone from Islam. She added, “if they continue to issue a fatwa on such matters, we will lodge a FIR for violating a 2014 Supreme Court directive.”

“I am proud to be a Muslim and I follow the commands of Islam,” said Ansari adding “being a true Muslim, I cannot bow down before such baseless fatwas.”

Since last 11 years, Ansari has been singing in praise of Lord Ram. She wonders why it took 11 years for the seminary to issue a fatwa. She said, “after the Sankat Mochan temple blast in 2006, we have been celebrating Hindu festivals and performing ‘aarti’.” She added, “it is our fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Ansari asserted that the Foundation would protest against the seminary for issuing fatwas. In June 2014, the SC had ruled that fatwas issued by Sharia courts or clerics had no legal sanctity. SC had said that if any person tries to enforce fatwa by any means, it shall be considered as illegal.

Ansari had sought construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In 2014, she had sent a petition to PM regarding the same. Ansari believes that construction of temple would strengthen the bond between Hindus and Muslims.