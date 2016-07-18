Being equal to Narendra Modi, Kejriwals desire to be the Prime Minister never ends

New Delhi, July 18: Aam Admi Party Convener and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have started a new programme to interact with people on sundays. Talk to AK, the new interactive programme is almost similar to Mann Ki Baat, a programme by Narendra Modi.

Talk to AK is an hour long programme. The public who want to ask questions to Arvind Kejriwal may log on to talktoak.com or make a call to 011-2339299.

While Talk to AK directly interacts with people, Man Ki Baat is delivered as a monologue.

This is actually a part of a greater politics for the Prime Minister’s post.

More than a regional party, Aam Admi Party, plays a better role, though it does not have any footprints left on the other states in India.

And that counts much challenges for a politician who aspire for the Prime Minister’s power.

This latest move of Arvind Kejriwal would be proved effective in many ways.

Eventhough he could not be considered as an ‘equal’ to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he may gain certain comparisons with him through his new venture.

The programme would be analysed by the public. Even the questions and answers along with their attitude would be criticised.

This would place him along with a national leader, the Prime Minister of the country.

This would also help him in the anticipated elections in Punjab, Gujarat and Goa.

As there are not much prominent leaders of AAP countrywide, it could not lift him up to a level which he really desires.

Frequent attacks against Modi

Arvind Kejriwal even attacks Narendrea Modi so frequently that it may help him to be on top among news. Actually his hatred to Modi gains immense public attention.

If something like a repercussion occurs, Kejriwal could easily play the other role, that of a wounded victim. Whatever happens as a result of the move would end up in a favour to Kejriwal. The strategy proves him smart.

Actually the intension of Talk to AK is something which forcefully projects Arvind Kejriwal along with The Prime Minister.

There are ever so many ways to be remembered by others. And this way had gone high, with its use of technology.