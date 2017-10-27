Being in protective custody of parents, I will be killed at anytime: Hadiya pleads for help

Kerala, October 27: Akhila Ashokan or Hadiya yells out in a video released on Thursday, “You need to get me out..I will be killed at anytime.”

Kerala High Court had nullified Hadiya’s marriage with Shafin Jahan on charges of ‘love jihad’. She was put in protective custody of her parents.

She had shot a video on August 17 with activist Rahul Eashwar pleading for help. She says that she would be killed at anytime for certain as her father was really angry with her. He used to kick and hit her whenever she pass by. She says that she would die if her head or any other part of her body gets hit somewhere.

Hadiya is a 25 year old homeopathic doctor. Last year she had converted to Islam for marrying Shafin Jahan. Kerala High Court, on her father’s claim, accepted that Jahan has links with terror-outfits. Hadiya’s father had also alleged that she was converted forcefully by her friends.

Supreme Court had ordered National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the matter to check if the matter had any clue about love jihad. Earlier this year the apex court had asked how a HC could annul the marriage between two consenting adults.

Hadiya in a video that was initially released by Rahul said, “Is this how I should live? Is this my life?” Ever since the High Court gave her custody to her parents, she had not been allowed to step out of her house. Police officers are stationed outside her house.