Being in the creative field itself is a challenge, says Shruti Haasan 

Chennai, September 10: She sings and acts in films in multiple languages like Hindi and Tamil. Actress-singer Shruti Haasan says that being in the creative field itself is a challenge and that she thoroughly enjoys it.

“Being in the creative profession itself is a challenge. I work not only for myself but also enjoy when the audience receives me well and my piece of art is accepted and appreciated. It is a challenge all the way, which I thoroughly enjoy,” Shruti told IANS in an email interview. The daughter of stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika considers herself to be lucky.

“I feel I am one of the few lucky ones to be able to do what I want to do. While, yes, there have been difficult situations where I had to take critical decisions, yet it became easier as we went along, reports indianexpress.com.

“I also received suggestions or options that helped me achieve what I wanted. Doubt is sometimes a great motivator, because it makes you drop all inhibitions and give the opportunity to deliver your best,” said Shruti.

She is currently seen in the Nestlé India’s Crunchilicious MUNCH campaign in which she is challenged by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to go breathless for a song.

Talking about it, she said: “The campaign is about the younger generation which is aspirational, confident, empowered and always striving to create their own niche.

“In this journey, there might be moments of self-doubt where they need to push themselves to achieve their objective. The song depicts this dilemma which they ultimately overcome with self -belief, motivation and effort.

“The role of MUNCH in this story is of a facilitator that helps bring about a spark in their confidence. We wanted to create a track that would strike an immediate chord with youth and help relate with a situation with which they are familiar. The song is melodious and catchy and definitely touches the right chords.”

Any plans of collaborating with the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy again?

“I’ve worked with the trio earlier for one of my films ‘D-Day’ and I worked with Ehsaan and Loy for an independent single recently. Working on this campaign and jamming with them once again was great fun.

“They are phenomenal musicians and a great team to work with, who come together with such varied abilities and backgrounds. It was a pleasure to work with them and I’d love to work with them once again,” said the “Aazma – Luck is the key” hitmaker.

She manages to give time to the southern film industry as well as Bollywood. Which one is her priority?

“Hindi or south Indian films… It does not matter as long as the quality of work is good. Everyone in the film industry is working so that people enjoy the film and it is always team effort that drives me with not much difference in Chennai or Mumbai,” said the actress, who has featured in movies like “Welcome Back”, “Gabbar Is Back” and “Ramaiya Vastavaiya”.

There were reports about her collaboration with the British alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up. How is that shaping up? Without revealing much, she shared: “Work is happening as per schedule; will be able to tell you more soon hopefully.”

Any more collaborations in the pipeline? “I’m working on some really exciting music associations and will be announcing it soon,” said Shruti, who was recently spotted in Pondicherry with musician Joi Barua.