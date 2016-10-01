Being irritated of kids playing on his driveway, 42-year-old man runs over and killed 5-yr-old

Buckinghamshire: A 42-year-old motorist, who was “sick and tired” of children playing on his driveway, ran over and killed his neighbour’s five-year-old son in Milton Keynes town in Buckinghamshire.

According to a report in Daily Mail, motorist David Cowell has been convicted of causing death due to careless driving. Riley Ferguson, the child who had sustained head and neck injuries, died four days later.

A 10-year-old girl was the witness to the accident that took place on a shared driveway. “Our next door neighbour was driving down the hill and he didn’t see Riley but he saw me because I was standing up. Riley was sitting down. He went over Riley. He got out the car and put Riley on the grass,” she said.

The court was informed that Cowell’s focus, while driving, was on the girl and not Riley, who succumbed to his injuries at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. The incident had taken place on June 7.

“This young boy lost his life because the defendant was fed up with the young kids playing on the driveway. He was focused on a young child because he wanted to get up close to her and make the point “what are you doing on my driveway again?”‘ Judge Francis Sheridan said.

Cowell has been released on bail but he has to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 21 for sentencing.