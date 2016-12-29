Beipanjiang, World’s highest bridge inaugurated in China

December 29, 2016 | By :
The construction of the Beipanjiang bridge, 1,341 metres in length, began in 2013 and ended in September, Efe news reported.

Beijing, Dec 29 :  China on Thursday inaugurated the world’s highest bridge that rises 565 metres above the Nizhu river canyon and connects the southern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou, officials said.

The construction of the Beipanjiang bridge, 1,341 metres in length, began in 2013 and ended in September, Efe news reported.

Over 1,000 engineers and technicians were employed for the construction of the suspension bridge built at a cost of one billion yuan ($144 million).

Located on the Beipanjiang Valley, it boasts the maximum vertical distance between the bridge’s deck and the earth or water surface below, and is as high as a 200-floor building, said the Guizhou Provincial Department of Transportation.

The bridge is part of a highway that connects Hangzhou, capital of the eastern province of Zheihjiang, and Ruili in Yunnan.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
As China’s #MeToo movement rings the alarm, Chinese censors begin to get too busy
Remains of 160-million year old, rainbow dinosaur found in China
China builds ‘world’s biggest air purifier’
Top