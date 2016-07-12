I believe in safe sex, It has always been a part of my belief system : Sunny Leone

Mumbai, July 12: Actress Sunny Leone promoted the idea of safe sex by asking her fans to use condoms to avoid unwanted pregnancy and remain protected from various sexually transmitted diseases.

In relation to this Sunny Leone said, “I believe in safe sex. It has always been a part of my belief system and that is why I chose to associate myself with a brand like this.”

Sunny is that rare popular faces who has had no qualms in lending her name to a popular condom brand.

The actor, when quizzed about the reason many A-list actresses not endorsing condoms, said, “It depends upon each and everyone’s comfort level. It also has to do with what a person’s life goals are.”

At a recent press meet, Sunny Leone had to walk on eggshells simply because her husband Daniel Weber didn’t want her to answer questions relating to a condom brand.

The actress, who earned praise for her interview with a TV channel some months ago, was asked by her husband not to mention the war much to the chagrin of reporters who were present there. Sunny’s reticence — and reluctance — to speak on this matter was something unexpected given the fact that the actress speaks with conviction and without beating around the bush.

It is believed that when the reporters starting firing away at Sunny, Daniel got a little annoyed and decided to hunker down.

Last year, a politician had taken umbrage at the condom ad, calling it vulgar and blamed such commercials for triggering rape incidents in the country.

When Sunny was asked if such comments hit close to home, her husband stopped her from giving any sound bites. When the reporters present there objected to this, Daniel somewhat relented.

But Sunny refrained from making any comments on the condom ad.