Bella Hadid says ‘sorry mama’ for ‘topless’ photo-shoot

Washington D.C., April 12 (ANI): Let’s hope Bella Hadid’s mom, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Yolanda Hadid accepts her daughter’s apology for posing topless for a photo shoot. The 19-year-old model playfully apologized to her mom for Instagramming a sexy, topless picture from behind-the-scenes of a ‘secret project’ she is working on, reports E! Online. Bella captioned the photo, which shows her in thong underwear and not much else, “Sorry mama.” Though it’s a bit tough for a mom to accept, but, as a former model herself, Yolanda understands the provocative pose is just part of the job