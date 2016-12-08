Bella Hadid wants to appear in movies

NY,Dec8:The 20-year-old says one of her goals is to appear in movies but insists she won’t be sharing any more of her hopes and dreams as she is superstitious, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I think it would be really fun, because it’s exciting to be in front of the camera on film instead of just pictures. I have so many goals but most of the time I like to keep them to myself, because I’m really superstitious,” Bella told Paper magazine.

Bella was thrilled when she was asked to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last week as she had been rejected the year before.

“I was really surprised, but definitely excited. I tried last year to be cast in the show but I think everything happens for a reason,” she said.

–IANS