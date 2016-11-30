Ben McKenzie and actress Morena Baccarin get engaged

Los Angeles, Nov 30 Actor Ben McKenzie has popped the question to his partner Morena Baccari.

The 38-year-old actor sparked engagement rumours after the brunette beauty was spotted with a diamond jewel on her ring finger at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

A source has confirmed the news to Us Weekly and said they are “very happily engaged.”

The news comes just nine months after the pair welcomed their daughter Frances, who they call Frankie.

Two weeks after Morena gave birth to the little one, her divorce from Austin Chick, whom she was married to for five years ago, was finalised but the assets werent settled until a later date.

Morena and Austin, who got married in 2011, have three-year-old son, Julian, together and, while she has primary custody, she has been ordered to pay Austin USD 23,000 a month in support.

In February, the Brazilian actress delayed divorce proceedings because she was nearing the end of her pregnancy.

Ben, on the other hand, hasnt been married before