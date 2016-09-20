Benelli Tornado 302, compact super-sports motorcycle is expected to be launched in India, this year

New Delhi, September 20: The stylish fully faired Benelli Tornado 302 made its global premiere at the EICMA 2015 in Milan, Italy. The compact supersports motorcycle is expected to be launched in India later this year.

Shirish Kulkarni, MD, DSK Motowheels (Benelli’s Indian partner), has confirmed that the motorcycle will come with ABS right from day 1. However, the company is yet to decide whether to provide the safety feature as a standard equipment or as an option.

Already made its India debut at the 2016 Auto Expo, Tornado 302 is essentially a fully faired version of the TNT 300 street figther. The fairing houses a wide headlamp cluster with twin elements, an aerodynamically sloped windscreen and sporty side panels, reports rushlane.com.

New Benelli Tornado 302 is equipped with the TNT 300’s trellis frame and is powered by the familiar 300 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the motor is remapped to produce 35.4 PS and 27 Nm. The motorcycle is claimed to have a top speed of 170 kmph.

The Benelli Tornado 302 complies with the Euro 4 emission norms, thanks to the remapped engine and new exhaust system. However, buyers can opt for an upgrade kit with an open exhaust system to achieve a power output of 40 PS.

The bike is suspended by inverted telescopic fork at the front and monoshock at the rear. The front wheel is retarded by twin 260 mm discs while the rear employs a 240 mm single disc.

The year 2016 would also see DSK Benelli launching the TRK 502 adventure tourer motorcycle in India. The TRK 502 too was unveiled at EICMA 2015. The fresh product is powered by a powered by a 499 cc parallel-twin motor which is tuned to deliver 47.6 PS and 45 Nm of torque.