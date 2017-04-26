Bengal divorcee taken to pub and gangraped by acquaintances in Bengaluru

Bangalore,April26: Party culture has rendered a bitter experience for a woman in Bangalore! Going into the story, a 27-year-old divorcee from West Bengal has come to Silicon Valley of India to focus and build her career here six months ago.
She went ahead hunting for jobs with her friend. She got into acquaintance with one Rakesh, Rajesh and Narasimha Murthy who were working in private sector. She trusted them and went to a party they invited her to!
She even shared the party pics on her Facebook timeline. Again she was taken to a pub in city’s Koramangala on March 26th. She alleged that while returning they stopped car on Outer Ring Road, got drunk and committed gangrape on her. Police have taken the complaint and are investigating!

