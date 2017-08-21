Bengal sweet shops turn bitter and blue after GST

KOLKATA,August21: Its going to be a very blue Monday for Bengal. And not a single rosogolla or sandesh to lift the spirits. Close to 1.5 lakh sweet shops across the state are keeping their shutters down for 24 full hours. On Sunday, posters went up saying – No GST please for mishti (Sweets).

Sweet shop owners had protested in June before the GST was imposed. As Mr Arun Sen of the Sen Mahashay chain of sweet shops said, “Bengali sweets are very perishable unlike north Indian sweets. So if fish and vegetables are not being brought under GST, mishtishouldn’t either.”

“There is a huge variety of sweets and they come under different slabs of GST and that is becoming a daily problem. Our employees are finding it impossible to make bills,” he added.

Pradeep Kar of VIP Sweets in Salt Lake said, “Most of us working in sweet shops are not very educated. So calculating different GST rates for different sweets….we just can’t do it. If there must be GST, let there be just one slab.”

The unorganised ‘mishti‘ industry has an estimated turnover of Rs. 1,000 crore and directly employs about 10 lakh people, says the West Bengal Mishtanna Byabshayee Samiti. They argue that the industry was also exempted from VAT, so why GST now?