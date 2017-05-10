Bengali model Sonika Chauhan’s death: Police summons actor Vikram Chatterjee

May 10, 2017 | By :
Bengali model Sonika Chauhan's death: Police summons actor Vikram Chatterjee.

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 9: Bengali film actor Vikram Chatterjee was on Tuesday summoned by the Kolkata Police over a car accident that claimed model Sonika Chauhan’s life.

“Let the police do its work. I am cooperating with the police,” he told the media here.

Chatterjee was found inebriated while driving a car that led to the death of Sonika.

Chatterjee was booked by the police under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash or negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chatterjee said he was deeply sorry for Sonika’s family’s loss, adding that he was not driving in an inebriated state. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Police arrests Vikram Chatterjee accusing murder charges of Sonika Chauhan
BJP calls for judicial enquiry against cops beating up protesters in Kolkata
BJP calls for judicial enquiry against cops beating up protesters in Kolkata
Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident
Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident
Bengali science portal helps rural schools to make origami paper microscopes free of cost
CMRI Hospital vandalising: Kolkata Police arrested three 
Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh conferred with Jnanpith Award 2016
Top