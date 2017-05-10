Bengali model Sonika Chauhan's death: Police summons actor Vikram Chatterjee.

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 9: Bengali film actor Vikram Chatterjee was on Tuesday summoned by the Kolkata Police over a car accident that claimed model Sonika Chauhan’s life.

“Let the police do its work. I am cooperating with the police,” he told the media here.

Chatterjee was found inebriated while driving a car that led to the death of Sonika.

Chatterjee was booked by the police under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash or negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chatterjee said he was deeply sorry for Sonika’s family’s loss, adding that he was not driving in an inebriated state. (ANI)