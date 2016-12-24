Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh conferred with Jnanpith Award 2016

KOLKATA,Dec24: Poet Shankha Ghosh was conferred with Jnanpith Award on Friday. The award returned to Bengal after 20 years. Mahasveta Devi was the last to receive Jnanpith from the state.

Just after Friday’s announcement, Joy Goswami had called Ghosh up. The latter was his usual reticent self. “Khub sonkhoch aar dwidha niye katha bollen (he was very reluctant and humble),” said Goswami. When TOI contacted Ghosh, he just said: “I wouldn’t like to comment on this subject now.”

Many in the literary world agree that Ghosh’s reticence to speak on this issue wasn’t unexpected. Awards don’t generate immediate reactions from artistes and authors, they felt. Many have compared Ghosh’s reticence with that of Bob Dylan’s initial reaction to Nobel announcement.

Author Nirendranath Chakraborty was delighted with the choice. “Not only his poetry, I am fond of his essays too, especially those on Tagore,” Chakraborty said. Ghosh’s long-term friend Debesh Roy believed that the 84-year-old is greater than any award anywhere in this world. “For me, this is no news at all. Each of his works are eligible to be read in the highest literary platforms,” Roy said.

According to author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Ghosh’s award was long overdue. Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, who has just received the Sahitya Akademiaward, described Ghosh’s award as an “honour for Bengal”.