Bengalis woke up at the crack of dawn for their annual tryst with ‘Mahalaya’,

Kolkata, Sep 19 : Bengalis woke up at the crack of dawn today for their annual tryst with ‘Mahalaya’, an auspicious occasion, to the familiar strains of ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ from the majestic and resonant voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

The occasion sets the stage for Goddess Durga along with her four children ( Laxmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh ) to leave her abode in Kailash and make her annual trip to her paternal home on earth.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished everyone on this auspicious occasion. “ My best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, ” Ms Banerjee posted on her social networking page.

Bengalis woke up this morning invoking mother Goddess Durga to descend on earth through mantras and hymns. Mahalaya heralds the seven-day countdown to Durga Puja and every Bengali on this day wakes up with the joy that only a week is left for celebrating their annual festival of five days starting September 26.

The day also marks the completion of 86 years of the very popular ‘Mahisasuramardini’, the longest running early dawn special radio programme aired by Akashvani. Thousands listened to the legendary Birendra Krisnha Bhadra’s “Chandi Path” and recitation from the scriptural verses of “Chandi Kavya” in the age old All India Radio production in the wee hours today. Since the early 1930s, Mahalaya has almost become synonymous with the programme, which is an audio montage of the recitation by Birendra Krisnha as well as Bengali devotional songs and classical music