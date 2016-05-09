Bengaluru Airport turns into a “Play”port for travelers

Bengaluru, May 9: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announces the commencement of ‘Playport’, a fun customer engagement activity, designed specifically for the holiday passengers who pass through the airport in larger numbers during this time of the year.

The concept revolves around turning Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) into a playground where children have fun and experience the airport in a whole new way.

Based on the theme of ‘Then & Now’ Playport strives to enhance the experience of travelers through a series of fun activities and visuals that showcases the games of yesteryears combined with the latest digital gadgets.

Passengers can enjoy a life-size Hopscotch, Snakes & Ladders alongside PSP and Xbox games and even send a post card to their loved ones right at the airport. Additionally, magic shows, balloon sculpturing, tattoo artists, upcycled goods workshop and other exciting activities will be a part of Playport. This on-ground activity will be on till 15th May.

This customer engagement is part of BIAL’s ongoing endeavour to create a unique experience for its guests. BIAL organized the first edition of Playport in 2011, which was introduced to reach the young traveller and featured interesting activities and workshops. The second edition in 2012 revolved around the theme of Malgudi Days’ and introduced guests to the games of South India.

“As an airport we have constantly endeavored to give our passengers and visitors an unparalleled travel experience. We encourage everyone to come and spend time here and make our airport a destination they can visit during the summer holidays. Through, these activities it is our effort to engage with our visitors and make this experience a memorable one,” explains Hari Marar, President, Airport Operations, BIAL.