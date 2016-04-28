Bengaluru: Auto-driver booked for racial abuse against North East girl

Bengaluru, Apr.28: An auto-driver was booked in Bengaluru for racially abusing a girl from North-east in the city’s Lavelle road area, after the two got into an argument over fare.

The argument started when the auto driver demanded double fare, to which the victim girl and her friend objected. During the course of heated exchange of words, the auto-driver is said to have used racially offensive words.

The victim girl has filed an FIR at the Koramangla Police Station.
