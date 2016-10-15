Bengaluru-based women’s health tracker start-up Maya raised an undisclosed funding from Google’s Rajan Anandan

New Delhi, Oct 15: Bengaluru-based women’s health tracker startup Maya has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Rajan Anandan, Google Vice-President Southeast Asia and India. Previously called LoveCycles, Maya had raised seed funding of Rs 5 crore from Prime Venture Partners earlier this year.

The company has also appointed technology veteran Raghu Mallena as its Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. Founded in early 2012 by John Paul, Maya enables women to keep track of their menstrual and physiological health via a mobile application.

Maya is building a personal health assistant that uses data, analytics and machine learning to provide women actionable insights around their health. To date, Maya has processed more than 100 million data points to build its predictive models. “The funds will be used to enhance the user experience, product development and to expand the user base of Maya in India,” it said in a statement.

Maya logs more than 1.2 million active users every month. It has clocked more than 6.5 million downloads in more than 50 countries worldwide. Globally, the tracker supports 13 languages including Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French.

“Rajan is one of the most prolific internet executives and investors in South Asia. He is known to invest in companies that are potential disruptors and we are honored to be a part of his portfolio,” Paul said. Anandan has reportedly invested in over 30 companies, including startups Hello English, wiziq.com, Travelkhana, POPxo, Taxspanner.com and others.