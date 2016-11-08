Bengaluru: British Prime Minister Theresa May visit the city today

Bengaluru, Nov 08: British Prime Minister Theresa May will pay a day’s visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Prime Minister May will be visiting a model government primary school, hold a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visit a high tech manufacturing unit that produces parts for global aircraft maker Airbus and also hold a meeting with a SME business delegation.

According to her itinerary, Prime Minister May would arrive in the city at 10.45 a.m. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would hold a meeting with her to discuss industrial and other projects in Karnataka connected to Great Britain.

Later, she will visit the Stone Hill Government Primary School at Tarahunise near Papanahalli on the outskirts of the city and the Dynamatic Tech Ltd in Peenya industrial area, which manufactures parts of the Airbus 320 aircraft.

In the afternoon, she will visit the century-old Someshwar Temple in Ulsoor and meet with an SME business delegation.

She will leave for London on her state aircraft ‘Voyager” in the evening. (ANI)