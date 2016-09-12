Bengaluru burns after SC verdict on Cauvery issue, schools, colleges shut after violence erupts 

Bengaluru, September 12: Security was tightened across Bengaluru on Monday to prevent attacks on people over the Cauvery river water controversy and for the Bakrid festival on Tuesday, said Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar. “We have intensified security and stepped up vigil in Bengaluru to ensure peace and maintain law and order, reports thehansindia.com.

Additional police forces have been deployed in localities where pre-dominantly Tamils live, for their protection,” Parameshwar told reporters here. Platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police have been rushed to Mandya and Mysuru for deployment on the state highways and protecting reservoirs in the river basin from being attacked by angry protestors over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Violence flared up out in parts of Bengaluru following Supreme Court’s refusal to suspend is earlier order on sharing Cauvery waters.

Metro services have been suspended and miscreants are reportedly attacking vehicles and shops in different parts of the city. Kannada activists blocked the road in several areas raising slogans against Tamil Nadu.

Police had to lathi charge agitators twice at Satellite bus stand on the Mysore road. TV reports said schools and colleges are shutting down voluntarily, sending students home.

The additional measures were taken amid reports that miscreants had set afire two trucks with Tamil Nadu registration at Nice road on Bengaluru-Mysuru road and at Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on National Highway 7.

Pro-Kannada activists, led by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members, protested in the city against attacks on Kannadigas in Chennai and damage to Karnataka registered buses earlier in the day.

“I appeal to the people, especially the protesters, not to attack anyone or damage public property, including buses, cars and transport vehicles,” reiterated Parameshwar. Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court’s Monday order, directing the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 20, the minister said though the state had respect for the court, the government would again approach it to modify the latest order due to water shortage in the reservoirs. “We are not happy with the latest order. But we have to respect the order.

We will again ask the court to modify its order, as we not in a position to release any more water due to the distress situation in the state,” asserted Parameshwar. Karnataka filed an interim petition on Saturday seeking modification of the apex court’s September 5 order directing the state to release 15,000 cusecs daily from September 7 for 10 days (up to September 16). “We have petitioned the court to modify its order and accept our offer to release 10,000 cusecs daily for six days instead of 15,000 cusecs for 10 days, as we need water for drinking purpose in the region till June next,” Paremeshwar added.