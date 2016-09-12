Bengaluru burns after SC verdict on Cauvery issue, schools, colleges shut after violence erupts
Bengaluru, September 12: Security was tightened across Bengaluru on Monday to prevent attacks on people over the Cauvery river water controversy and for the Bakrid festival on Tuesday, said Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar. “We have intensified security and stepped up vigil in Bengaluru to ensure peace and maintain law and order, reports thehansindia.com.
Additional police forces have been deployed in localities where pre-dominantly Tamils live, for their protection,” Parameshwar told reporters here. Platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police have been rushed to Mandya and Mysuru for deployment on the state highways and protecting reservoirs in the river basin from being attacked by angry protestors over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Violence flared up out in parts of Bengaluru following Supreme Court’s refusal to suspend is earlier order on sharing Cauvery waters.
“I appeal to the people, especially the protesters, not to attack anyone or damage public property, including buses, cars and transport vehicles,” reiterated Parameshwar. Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court’s Monday order, directing the state to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 20, the minister said though the state had respect for the court, the government would again approach it to modify the latest order due to water shortage in the reservoirs. “We are not happy with the latest order. But we have to respect the order.