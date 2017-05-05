Bengaluru City Police uses Got references for helmet messages, gets likes on social media

Bengaluru, May5: It can be said without a doubt now that our police departments are getting more in touch with pop culture with every passing day. After the Mumbai Police used Friends references in their campaign against cyber-crimes, can Bengaluru Police be far behind? A recent road safety campaign from Bengaluru City Police has grabbed many eyeballs for its innovative twist. Instead of using boring old quotes, the police department is using Game Of Thrones references! Needless to say, it has won them many fans on social media.

Take a look:



Even Jon Snow knows about road safety



GoT fans on Twitter were quick to notice another interesting detail – the sigil that Bengaluru Police added on Jon Snow’s helmet belongs to the Targaryens. This gave rise to many conspiracy theories, especially as the department tweeted ‘Spoiler alert’ when tweeple pointed it out.

The two posts together have collected over 10,000 ‘likes’ on Facebook. “Police and Humor!! Hats off BTP. You nailed it with this post,” writes one commenter, summing up the thoughts of thousands others.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Bengaluru Police has been applauded for its creative use of social media to reach out to citizens. Earlier this year, their innovative posters, again on road safety, had been a hit with netizens and had earned them much praise.