Bengaluru-Delhi Rajdhani Express robbed by passengers in Mathura

The passengers of A1 and A2 coach of the train were deprived of over half dozen costly mobiles, cash worth about Rs 60,000 and jewelleries worth lakhs of rupees,” said DCM/PRO DRM Office Agra Neeraj Bhatnagar.

The miscreants de-boarded the train after pulling the chain in the outskirts of Mathura, he added.

“The exact number of phones taken away by the burglars would be known only after we receive the FIR,” said SP Railways Ajai Kumar.

The FIR has been filed at Nizamuddin station.

While they claimed it was a “theft”, neither the police nor the railway officials could give details on the modus operandi of the miscreants.

“It is not loot. It is simply theft and we would work out it shortly,” said Deputy SP Raj Kumar Gautam.