Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George wants to convert Indiranagar playground into indoor stadium

Bengaluru, June 7: Residents of Indiranagar are leery of Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George’s decision to convert a playground into an indoor stadium. The announcement was allegedly made without prior consultation with local residents, who had recently reclaimed the open space from a cricket coaching company. On Monday, the Minister announced that the indoor stadium would be used by local children to play basketball, football and other games, according to a rport by thehindu.com

But many residents fear that it is another way to exclude residents from accessing the playground.

Barely six months ago, the playground — at Stage 1, 4 main road — was in the centre of a storm.

The BBMP had given permission to a high-profile cricket coaching company to develop a pitch that would also be made available to locals. But instead, a cricket academy, which charged a hefty fee, had been developed on the ground.

This violated the Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

“This playground is not too big and the only open space for children to play. We reclaimed it from encroachment only six months ago,” said a resident, adding that the neighbourhood is already commercialised.

On Monday, Mr. George had instructed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BBMP to develop the ground into an indoor stadium.

“The place had a basketball court but nothing else. It seemed like a good idea to develop better facilities for the locals,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad.Many residents learnt about this move through social media and complained that they were not consulted. They are discussing the next course of action.