Bengaluru IT officer’s son murder: best friend including four person arrested 

Bengaluru, September 22: Recent report of police says The decomposed body of 19 years old Bengaluru teen Sharath found buried near the Ramohalli lake, with the police arresting four person including a his friend of the victim in connection with the crime.

According to reports, police stated that the victim’s car was parked near the spot adding, fearing action by them the abductors killed him.

Meanwhile The Kidnapped students father Niranjan Kumar,is a tax official in Bengaluru had left home at Ullala.

In his new car on September 12, telling his parents that he will back soon. However, he did not return home till late in the night.students parents tried calling him but to no avail.

Two days later he sent a WhatsApp video message telling his parents to arrange Rs 50 lakh to pay his abductors as ransom.

His parents had lodged a complaint with the police and a manhunt was launched to trace the him but the police drew a blank.

A pall of gloom descended at Ullala where the family resides. The boy was studying automobile engineering at Acharya Institute of Engineering.