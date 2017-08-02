Bengaluru IT Raid: Department denies connection with Gujarat MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Aug 02: The Income Tax department on Wednesday denied that its raid at Karnataka Energy Minister’s residence and the resort has anything to do with the Gujarat’s Congress MLAs.

The IT officials on Wednesday morning raided Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence and at a private resort in Bengaluru where 42 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.

The IT department’s clarification came after Congress termed the raids as ‘political witch-hunt of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The search under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act is an evidence gathering exercise which is being carried in compliance with all statutory requirements. The search is the continuation of an investigation which has been in progress for a considerable period of time,” a press release by Directorate General of Income-tax (Investment), Bangalore said.

The press release claimed that the timing of the search was decided well in advance.

The events involving certain MLAs of another state being brought to Karnataka were unforeseen and unpredictable events.

Income Tax Department conducted searches at 39 locations related to Shivakumar.

The press release further said that “the minister being searched was staying at a resort near Bangalore where some MLAs from another state are put up. Hence, the Minister’s room alone is being searched”.

The raids started at 7 a.m. this morning and are still underway.

Shivakumar was in-charge of hospitality for all 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, who were sent out of Gujarat by Congress.

