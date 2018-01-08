Bengaluru Kailash restaurant fire breakout, five killed

Following a fire accident at Kamala Mills in Mumbai which claimed the lives of five people, a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located on the ground floor of the Kumbara Sangha building in Bengaluru which killed five workers of the bar who were sleeping in the premises.

The five victims have been identified as Swami, 23, Prasad, 20, Mahesh, 35 — from Tumkur in Karnataka — Manjunath, 45, of Hassan and Keerthi, 24, of Mandya. The bar owner has been identified as V Dayashankar.

Three fire engines were pressed into service after the police received a complaint. However, they were unable to save the workers sleeping inside.