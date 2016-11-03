Bengaluru: No steel flyover in city for now

Bengaluru, Nov 03: The Bangalore Development Authority has given an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court that it will not proceed with the proposed flyover in Bengaluru. The High Court has said that it would examine the legal, constitutional issues and pass a final order. The matter has been adjourned in the wake of the injunction order passed by the National Green Tribunal.

The government had proposed to construct the 6.7 kilometres flyover at a cost of Rs 1,761 crore between the Basaveshwara circle and the Hebbal Flyover.

The court would also go into issues such as public consultations, relating to the steel flyover. Several residents were up in arms and had urged the government not to go ahead with the steel flyover. A petition had been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the construction of the steel flyover.

It may be recalled that the National Green Tribunal had stayed the construction of the steel flyover for a period of four weeks. The Karnataka government has decided to file an application to vacate the stay granted by the NGT. The interim order was passed on October 28 by the tribunal bench headed by Justice M S Nambiar.