Bengaluru petrol pump on Old Madras Road,runs ‘U fill Ur Tank! V Fill Ur Tummy campaign

Bengaluru,Sept8: Starting this week, the Venkateshwara Service Station, close to Indiranagar RTO on Old Madras Road, will serve free food all day to customers who stop there to refuel.

This concept was launched in association with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to help Bengalureans who constantly skip meals in order to get to work on time. Realising that such skips are not healthy, the petrol pump will feed them breakfast, meals or snacks – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian – for free. At least for a month.

Prakash Rao, who is the proprietor of the five-decade old service station, told Bangalore Mirror that no matter how short on time they are, people will definitely stop to refuel at petrol pumps. So they will try to fill the consumer’s stomach in the little time he/she spends at the service station, he said. He added that the food will be packed in less than five minutes.

They go by the tagline ‘U fill Ur Tank! V Fill Ur Tummy!’

“Food items will be cooked at a centralised kitchen elsewhere and stored at the petrol pump where it will be heated and served. For all the bakery products, we have tied up with ISKCON. Experienced chefs are involved in the preparation of food. For those who do not want to buy fuel, can also pack the food after they pay a prescribed amount,” Prakash told the publication.

Since the food is free, it’s inevitable that Prakash and his team will incur losses. However, it doesn’t bother them. They say the concept is worth being made popular among people, and also IOC will repay part of the loss. The concept of free food will go on for a month and will be chargeable thereafter.

They also want to introduce this concept to about 100 other IOC petrol pumps.