Bengaluru police register FIR against IISc director for dismissing Dalit faculty without inquiry

BENGALURU,Dec13: Sadashivnagar police registered an FIR against the director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and four faculty members for allegedly orchestrating a sexual harassment complaint against a male Dalit faculty member and subsequently dismissing him without an inquiry.

Police registered a case after the seventh additional CMM’s court directed that the matter be investigated. It was acting on a complaint from Sanna Durgappa, the former IISc faculty member with the Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) who was dismissed over charges of sexualharassment.

The FIR names IISc director Anurag Kumar as first accused, while registrar Raja Rajan is second accused. Three other faculty members — Chanakya H, Sudhakar Rao and Venkatarama Reddy — have also been named.

This is the first time a criminal case has been registered against any member of the 107-year-old institute.