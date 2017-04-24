Bengaluru:  Policeman running hi-tech sex racket held

Bengaluru, April 24: A head constable with Bengaluru police has been arrested for allegedly running a hi-tech prostitution racket being run in the upmarket BTM Layout, and soliciting customers online and fully equipped to handle cashless transactions.

Parappana Agrahara policemen Karibasappa is under the scanner for his role in aiding the racketeers. Karibasappa, who was part of the crime wing of the Parappana Agrahara police station, allegedly actively took part in setting up the racket and took money from the profits from two other pimps, whose identities the police did not reveal.

According to reports, Karibasappa, allegedly actively took part in setting up the racket and took money from the profits from two other pimps, whose identities the police did not reveal.

Procedures are under way to dismiss the head constable, who was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Parappana Agrahara central jail, senior police officers added.

Accused Usman, Naresh Singh, Parvez Khan and Sharavana were nabbed by the police during the raid.

The accused used to charge around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 to each client and most transactions were done online. The accused had PoS terminals with them by means of which they used to swipe the debit and credit cards of the prospective clients to collect huge sums of money. Police confiscated four PoS terminals from the accused during the raids.

Main accused Usman used to get women from Mumbai by flight. He used to upload the details of call girls/women on websites to lure clients and insist on online payments. For regular clients, Usman used to circulate their pics on WhatsApp.

Police had received definite clues about the arrival of a woman from Mumbai by flight. Simultaneously, they raided a posh villa used for the business to nab all those involved.

Based on the confession of the accused, the police department has ordered a departmental enquiry against a policeman associated with Parappana Agrahara prison Karibasappa, who is alleged to have aided the accused in their business for over three years. Police are verifying the call records of Karibasappa for more leads. If found guilty, action will be initiated against him, confirmed a senior police official reacting to the whole incident.

Usman had taken a posh villa on rent to run his business by keeping the landlord in the dark. He had told landlord that only government officials, businessmen, CEOs, techies and company executives will be visiting the house for business purpose and had developed a website to promote the flesh trade.

The racket was busted last week by police when they raided an independent house in Mico Layout police limits. Three women were rescued from the house and swipe machines and huge sums of cash were seized.