Bengaluru theatre ‘accidentally’ plays second half of ‘Baahubali 2’ first

Bengaluru, April 29: Movie lovers are going ballistic over the experience of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ release, however, some moviegoers did witness an unpleasant surprise at a theatre in Bengaluru.

A theatre in Bengaluru accidentally played the second part of the much-awaited magnum opus first. Unfortunately, the audiences realised this only during the climax.

Many angry viewers took to micro-blogging site Twitter to show their displeasure about the mishap.

Some reactions to this goof-up are:

A viewer wrote, “Last night premiere show at PVR Arena Mall #Bengaluru, they played the 2nd half of #Baahubali2 first. Audience realised during climax only.”