Bengaluru: Two actors missing after helicopter stunt

Bengaluru, November 7: Authorities on Monday launched a search operation for two actors who went missing here after jumping off a helicopter into a water reservoir during a Kannada movie shoot.

The shooting was going on at a lake for Kannada film “Maasti Gudi”, starring actor Duniya Vijay, police and Kannada film industry sources said.

News footage showed two people first leaping from the helicopter followed by another person.

Actor Duniya Vijay swam to safety but two others, identified as Anil and Uday, went missing after being seen trying to swim.IANS