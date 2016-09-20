Bengaluru woman allegedly kissing another woman in car hits a cab and scooter

Bengaluru,Sept20:A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against a 30-year-old woman in Bengaluru whose car hit a cab and a scooter on Saturday night, The Times of Indiareported.

The woman, who is employed with a private company, was driving a Honda city, which rammed into an Ola cab while also hitting a scooter in the process. The cab driver claimed she was kissing her fellow passenger on the front seat and refused to step out of the car after causing the accident.

Shekhar Ramachandra, 35, the Ola cab driver, said the woman blamed him for the mishap, saying he was driving too slowly. Farhan Ahmed, who was on the scooter, also claimed the woman was kissing another woman and did not stop or apologise after hitting his vehicle. Both men, however, chased the car and Shekhar lodged a police complaint.

The woman later told the police she was blowing air into her co-passenger’s eye, not kissing her, as she had complained of an irritation. Alcohol tests conducted on her returned negative results, but the police have seized all three vehicles for the moment.