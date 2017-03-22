Bengaluru Woman Faces Police Case For Facebook Posts On Yogi Adityanath

Bengaluru, March 22: Bengaluru Police held up a criminal case against a lady for making “offensive posts”on her Facebook page which professedly delineated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in “poor light.”

A First Information Report or FIR was documented against the lady on grievance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha individuals, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha filed a protestation against Prabha N Belavangala for transferring shocking posts on her Facebook page, portraying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a poor light,” Ravi told PTI.

In its dissension, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha blamed the lady for posting “revolting, transformed and altered” pictures, implied to be of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the Facebook, he said.

He said the FIR has been documented under Indian Penal Code areas relating to defamation, advancing hatred on grounds of religion, conducing naughtiness other than offenses under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Bengaluru city Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Sapthagiri Gowda asserted the pictures to be morphed and digitally tampered, and furthermore “delineated Adityanath in an extremely poor light and is highly defamatory in nature.”

He likewise claimed that Prabha N Belavangala has acted knowing completely well that it would bring about the rupture of open peace and furthermore contended that the Facebook posts disregard several penal provisions.

Section 153A relates to promoting enmity between two gatherings on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence or dialect and 292A to printing of horribly disgusting or revolting matter.

Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 499 relates to slander and 500 to discipline for maligning, while 505 is about “articulation conducing to public insidiousness.”

Mr Gowda claimed that Prabha is a “routine mischief and rumor monger” and had considerably prior attempted to make disharmony in the public eye by publishing provocative substance on Facebook.

“FIRs had been held up against her before too, for comparative offenses,” Mr Sapthagiri Gowda asserted.