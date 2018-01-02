Bengaluru’s first newborn girl of 2018 will get free education

Bengaluru, Jan2: The first New Year baby girl born at 00:05 on Monday at a civic hospital in the city’s western suburb would get free education up to the degree level from the city civic body, said an official.

“The first baby girl born five minutes after Sunday midnight in the New Year at the Rajajinagar civic hospital has been chosen for free education up to under-graduation from the interest earned out of Rs 5 lakh that will be deposited in a bank by the BBMP,” its spokesman L Suresh told media.

The lucky baby girl, born to Pushpa M, 25, wife of Gopi M, 25, is also their first child.

“We are very grateful to the civic authorities for this scheme and helping us with our child’s education,” the child’s father told media in Bengaluru.

In a bid to celebrate girl child and encourage their education, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier announced that the first girl child in a civic hospital on the New Year would be given free education.

“The first baby girl born on January 1 through a normal delivery at any civic hospital in the city would get free education up to degree level in a college, so that girls are not considered a burden,” Bengaluru Mayor R. Sampath Raj had told media earlier.