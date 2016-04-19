Bengaluru’s traffic chaos spurs Pawan Kumar’s U-Turn

Bengaluru, April 19: After nearly two-and-a-half years of making the path-breaking film Lucia, Pawan Kumar has once again triggered curiosity among filmgoers with his film U-Turn . The film will be premiered in New York on May 8 and will be released across the country on May 20.

Interestingly, what prompted him to make this film is the worsening vehicular traffic of Bengaluru. “I used to get stuck in traffic while dropping my daughter to school. I am a victim of the traffic mess on the city roads. This made me write and make U-Turn, ” said Pawan. So much so that Pawan put his ambitious venture C10H14N2 (nicotine) on hold to make this film.

“It is a crime thriller narrated in a linear style. Less complex and layered compared to Lucia . It is all about a road incident and things that follow in four days,” he said.

The film has Dilip Raj, Roger Narayan, an Indian actor in Hollywood, and Radhika Chetan of Rangitaranga fame as part of its cast. Interestingly, Shraddha Srinath, who was an IT professional, left her job to essay the role of an investigative intern journalist in this film.

At a time when most Kannada films face criticism for being from the “male perspective”, U-Turn is being viewed from the female protagonist’s perspective.

Three cinematographers — Satya Hegde, Siddartha and Advaitha — worked on this film. Poornachandra Tejaswi has composed the music.

The former ACP (Traffic) and now Inspector General of Police, M.A. Saleem extended all help needed to shoot the film in and around Bengaluru, besides offering technical assistance.

Stars from Tollywood, including Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, were impressed with the trailer and are showing immense interest in the film.

I hope my film, besides entertaining the audience, creates awareness about traffic discipline.

Pawan Kumar,maker of U-Turn