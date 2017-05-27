Benguluru teen boy, influenced by his conversations with friends on sex and porn,rapes a three-year-old girl at his house

Bengaluru,May27: A 14-year-old boy, influenced by his conversations with his friends on sex and porn, preyed on and raped a three-year-old girl at his house on Wednesday evening.

In a classic case of negative peer influence, the 14-year-old boy, a class seven student, raped the girl child when no one was at home in Talacauvery Layout in the HAL police limits. The boy, the son of a daily wage worker who hails from Kalburgi, raped the girl when she had gone to his house to watch TV.

He told his interrogators, “I don’t know why I did it, but I wanted to experience what I heard from my friends about sex in school.”

Two days ago, the victim, the daughter of a security guard who is from Nepal, as usual, went to the boy’s home to watch TV around 7.30 pm. While she sat watching a cartoon show, the boy who was alone at home, closed the door and grabbed her from behind. He convinced her to keep quiet, raped her and fled the spot, the police said.

The victim went home crying and a few neighbors noticed blood stains on her frock. They informed her parents and took her to a hospital where the doctors confirmed sexual assault. The victim’s parents then approached the police and filed a complaint against the boy.

“It was a night when we went to search the boy. As he had no relatives nearby, we guessed he could be somewhere near his school which is close to his house. We went there and found him sitting near a shop,” the police said.

The juvenile court has sent the boy to the remand home after he was taken into custody by the HAL police two days ago.

A behaviour psychologist said that teenagers are very likely to give into peer pressure and get influenced. This is the age when they need proper parental control and guidance, he said.