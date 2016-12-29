BenQ launches portable LED projector CH100 for Rs1.5lakh

December 29, 2016 | By :
BenQ launches portable LED projector CH100 for Rs1.5lakh

NewDelhi,Dec29:BenQ has recently announced the launch of its new portable LED projector dubbed as CH100 for  Rs 1,50,000. The projector is said to deliver the best possible picture quality with accurate color fidelity and full HD resolution.

The projector comes with five picture modes which are claimed to suit any business presentation situation. Also it comes with short throw.

In a statement, the company said, “The LED light source produces highly saturated colours, triggering the Helmholtz-Kohlrausch effect to boost CH100’s perceived brightness appear twice as bright as its 1,000 ANSI lumens rating, for comfortable viewing in well-lit venues accommodating as many as 10 attendees.”

Technically speaking, the BenQ CH100 LED projector is capable of projecting large 81 inch images from just two metres away with full HD resolution. Also, the company adds in the statement that the portable device activates instantly from its 20,000 hour LED light source, thus allowing anyone project anything, almost anytime and anywhere.

However, the company also adds in that the new portable LED projector is aimed at web designers and graphic artists.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Indian Railways launches its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit train in Haryana
Google launches a new jobs search feature lets you search for jobs across virtually all of major online job boards like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder and Facebook
Blockchain-based payments startup Circle launches an international online money transfer service in US and Europe
Pernod Ricard India launches two variants of Campo Viejo Spanish wine in India with vibrancy ,philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’
Micromax launches dual SIM Yu Yureka Black budget phone on Flipkart for Rs 8,999
Top