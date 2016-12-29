BenQ launches portable LED projector CH100 for Rs1.5lakh

NewDelhi,Dec29:BenQ has recently announced the launch of its new portable LED projector dubbed as CH100 for Rs 1,50,000. The projector is said to deliver the best possible picture quality with accurate color fidelity and full HD resolution.

The projector comes with five picture modes which are claimed to suit any business presentation situation. Also it comes with short throw.

In a statement, the company said, “The LED light source produces highly saturated colours, triggering the Helmholtz-Kohlrausch effect to boost CH100’s perceived brightness appear twice as bright as its 1,000 ANSI lumens rating, for comfortable viewing in well-lit venues accommodating as many as 10 attendees.”

Technically speaking, the BenQ CH100 LED projector is capable of projecting large 81 inch images from just two metres away with full HD resolution. Also, the company adds in the statement that the portable device activates instantly from its 20,000 hour LED light source, thus allowing anyone project anything, almost anytime and anywhere.

However, the company also adds in that the new portable LED projector is aimed at web designers and graphic artists.