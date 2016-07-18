Berlin Man:Timothy Ray Brown,the man who once had HIV and the first man to be cured of it

Berlin July 18:Timothy Ray Brown is the first and only person in the world to be cured of HIV/AIDS.During his time as a student in Berlin,he was diagnosed with HIV in 1995 which gave him the nickname ‘Berlin man’.

After living with the HIV infection for 12 years, underwent a procedure known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation performed by a team of doctors in Berlin, Germany.this was a stem cell transplant for acute myeloid leukemia.

After receiving two transplants from a [CCR5]-Δ32 homozygous individual with two genetic copies of a rare variant of a cell surface receptor,which described the genes carried by the donor who had a rare mutation that made them resistant to HIV, known as CCR5-delta 32, the mutation was transferred onto Brown.

Only 10% of people of European ancestry have this inherited mutation, but it is rarer in other populations.

Timothy endured chemotherapy, the stem cell transplant, and got pneumonia and sepsis infections in the process, which was exhausting and life-threatening.

According to his clinicians,mild traces of the virus were observed in his blood a few years later, but remained undetectable despite him not being on antiretroviral treatment, meaning he was still clinically cured of his infection.

Over three years after the initial transplant and despite discontinuing antiretroviral therapy, researchers could not detect HIV in the transplant Brown’s blood or in various biopsies.

Even after various attempts on patients after him by scientists using this same approach, including a similar transplant in two patients from Boston , Brown remains the only person known who has been cured of HIV.

The journal AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses, shares his story – I Am the Berlin Patient: A Personal Reflection .It tells us about his life with HIV, the treatment and his recovery.

Timothy Ray Brown wanted to dedicate his life to supporting research to search for a cure or cures for HIV.

In July 2012, Brown announced that he was setting up the Timothy Ray Brown Foundation in Washington, DC, a foundation dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS.

In 2013, Timothy co-founded the Cure for AIDS Coalition with Dave Purdy, to keep the search for a cure at the forefront of HIV research.

In 2016 a study was done under the EPISTEM project, a European project initiative to investigate the potential for an HIV cure using stem cell transplantation and provide further insight into the science underlying Brown’s recovery.

In a 2016 ,Towards an HIV Cure Symposium new data that drew light into this area was obtained.

It revealed data on a new set of HIV positive patients whose reservoirs of HIV have fallen to very low levels after receiving a range of stem cell transplants similar to Brown’s.

Everyone in the project is in need of stem cell transplantation to cure severe blood disorders along with contracting HIV.

Of the 15 patients in the research program with antiretroviral therapy , in two of the three patients there was no hint of infectious HIV virus in the blood .

The results are not a breakthrough but you take a CCR5-delta32 bone marrow it doesn’t engraft as well, but the patients have survived for over 12 months .