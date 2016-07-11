Berlin police officers injured in aggressive leftist riot

Berlin July 11: More than 120 German police officers were injured and 86 demonstrators were detained during leftist riots in the German capital which police called “the most aggressive and violent protests in the last five years”. as reported by Aljazeera

Berlin police said in a statement on Sunday that protesters destroyed cars and attacked officers, throwing bottles, cobblestones and fireworks. Only one of the police officers required treatment at a hospital. It was not immediately clear how many rioters were injured.

About 3,500 protesters participated in the rallies, which started on Saturday evening and lasted until early on Sunday.

Activists had called for the demonstration to protest against police operations at buildings taken over by squatters in the eastern part of the city last month.

Around 1,800 police officers were called in to monitor the protesters.