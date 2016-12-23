Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Berlin, Dec 23: Anis Amri, a Tunisian man who turned 24 yesterday, is the chief suspect in a Europe-wide investigation into Germany’s worst terrorist attack in decades. His fingerprints and identity document were found inside a tractor-trailer that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring about 50 more. Here is a timeline of events in Mr. Amri’s life, drawn from government statements, interviews with officials and relatives, and news media accounts.