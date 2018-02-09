Bermuda | An year ago legalised same-sex marriage now abolished

New Delhi, Jan 9: In less than a year of legalisation, Bermuda has abolished same-sex marriage, replacing same-sex unions with domestic partnerships.

The bill was signed into a law on Wednesday by Bermuda Governor John Rankin banning the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. The new law gives domestic partners in the British island territory similar rights as married couples — but without the legal title.

The government said the Domestic Partnership Act is ‘‘intended to strike a fair balance’’ between opposing parties on the conservative island.

The British government said it disapproved of the move but couldn’t rightfully intervene. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain was ‘‘seriously disappointed’’ by the new law, according to the Associated Press. But, the spokesman said, the bill ‘‘has been democratically passed by the Parliament of Bermuda, and our relationship with the overseas territories is based on partnership and respect for their right to democratic self-government.’’