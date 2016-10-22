Bermuda Triangle Mystery : Experts say ‘air bombs’ sank ships and brought down planes

London, Oct 22: Bizarre hexagonal clouds forming above the Bermuda Triangle may be the reason why dozens of ships and planes have mysteriously vanished in the notorious patch of sea, according to scientists.

The remarkable new theory suggests the clouds are linked to 273 kilometre per hour “air bombs” capable of bringing down planes and ships, meteorologists while speaking to the Science Channel’s ‘What on Earth’ said.

Using radar satellite imagery, they discovered bizarre “hexagonal” shaped clouds between 20 and 50 miles (32 and 80 kilometres) wide forming over the dodgy patch of water, The Sun reported.

Meterologist Dr Randy Cerveny said, “The satellite imagery is really bizarre… the hexagonal shapes of the cloud formations. These types of hexagonal shapes in the ocean are in essence air bombs. They are formed by what is called micro-bursts and they are blasts of air.”

The blasts of air are so powerful they can reach 170 miles per hour (273 kmph) — a hurricane-like force easily capable of sinking ships and downing planes, the report said.

For centuries, the notorious Bermuda Triangle — located between Miami, Puerto Rico and the island of Bermuda — has been linked with a high number of unexplained disappearances of aircraft and ships in its waters.

The reasons behind their loss have baffled researchers for decades.